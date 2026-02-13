Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $290.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million.

Q4 Europats revenue was EUR 187 million (full-year EUR 477 million ), with >5,300 U.S. patients prescribed by ~2,400 prescribers and a roughly 70% insurance approval rate , supporting continued rollout and expansion.

SKYTROFA generated Q4 revenue of (FY 2025: ), holds ~7% U.S. market share, and Ascendis has initiated a phase 3 basket trial to pursue multiple additional growth disorder indications. TransCon CNP (achondroplasia) NDA is under FDA review with a PDUFA date of February 28, 2026 , and Phase 2 combination data showed ~3–4x greater linear growth versus monotherapies plus meaningful improvements in body proportionality and arm span.

TransCon CNP (achondroplasia) NDA is under FDA review with a PDUFA date of , and Phase 2 combination data showed ~3–4x greater linear growth versus monotherapies plus meaningful improvements in body proportionality and arm span. Financials: full-year revenue was EUR 720 million with year-end cash of EUR 616 million and FY operating expenses of EUR 761 million; management forecasts ~EUR 500 million operating cash flow in 2026 and an aspirational EUR 5 billion in annual product revenue by 2030, which depend on approvals, launches and execution.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.68. 355,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,271. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $124.06 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark?based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long?acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once?weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

