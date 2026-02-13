Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.750-3.000 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Atmus Filtration Technologies’ conference call:

Atmus closed the Koch Filter acquisition in early January and established a new Industrial Solutions segment , giving the company an industrial air-filtration platform (including ~8% exposure to fast?growing data center end markets) while management focuses on integration in H1 2026.

Full?year 2025 results showed revenue of $1.764 billion (up 5.7%), adjusted EBITDA of $354 million (20% margin), adjusted EPS $2.73, and adjusted free cash flow of $158 million, reflecting strong execution despite soft markets.

2026 guidance calls for total company revenue of $1.945–$2.015 billion (roughly +10%–14% vs. prior year), Power Solutions revenue of $1.79–$1.85 billion, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.5%–20.5%, and adjusted EPS of $2.75–$3.00.

Capital allocation remains active—Atmus returned $78 million to shareholders in 2025, has $69 million of buyback authorization remaining with $20–$40 million targeted in 2026, and after financing Koch has an amended credit facility and roughly $701 million liquidity with leverage around 2.1x (management expects ongoing deleveraging).

Capital allocation remains active—Atmus returned $78 million to shareholders in 2025, has $69 million of buyback authorization remaining with $20–$40 million targeted in 2026, and after financing Koch has an amended credit facility and roughly $701 million liquidity with leverage around 2.1x (management expects ongoing deleveraging). Near?term headwinds and risks include a flat aftermarket freight outlook, a softer H1 in heavy?duty first?fit demand, an $8 million one?time asset impairment, and management assuming only ~1% core pricing in 2026 as prior tariff?related pricing rolls off—factors that pressure near?term margin/performance upside.

ATMU stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,661. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ATMU shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

