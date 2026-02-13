NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues Earnings Results

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $414.26 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.3%

NWE traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.00. 55,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) is a regulated energy company that delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its Electric Operations and Gas Operations segments, the company operates an extensive network of distribution lines, substations and pipelines. NorthWestern’s services encompass the delivery of power sourced from regional transmission systems and the procurement, storage and distribution of natural gas to end users.

Electric delivery services include the management of distribution infrastructure, customer metering and system reliability programs.

