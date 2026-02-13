East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.682-0.682 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.9 billion-$19.9 billion.

East Japan Railway Stock Up 1.6%

EJPRY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 64,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.59.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) is a leading passenger railway operator in Japan, providing commuter, regional and high-speed rail services primarily across the country’s eastern corridor. Best known for its extensive network in the Tokyo metropolitan area, the company operates conventional lines as well as several Shinkansen bullet train routes, connecting the capital with prefectures to the north and northeast. Through its integrated timetable and ticketing systems, East Japan Railway delivers reliable transport solutions for daily commuters, business travelers and domestic tourists.

In addition to rail operations, the company oversees a diversified portfolio of transportation services, including intercity and long-distance bus routes, as well as regional ferry connections in coastal areas.

