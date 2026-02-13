NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 2.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.31. Approximately 23,304,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 30,215,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.
NuScale Power News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NuScale announced a formal collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory to explore AI-guided nuclear fuel management across multiple reactors — a technology play that could improve operational efficiency and differentiate NuScale’s offering for multi-unit SMR sites. NuScale Power to Collaborate with Oak Ridge National Laboratory to Explore Artificial Intelligence-Guided Nuclear Fuel Management
- Positive Sentiment: Romania moved forward on SMRs: a final investment decision was reported for the country’s SMR project — a sign of growing government-level demand for SMRs that could expand the addressable market for NuScale technology over time. Final Investment Decision taken for Romanian SMR project
- Positive Sentiment: Nuclearelectrica shareholders approved investment in the Doicesti SMR plant — another supportive industry signal that SMR projects are clearing governance hurdles in key markets. This underpins long-term demand prospects for SMR suppliers. Nuclearelectrica shareholders approve Doicesti SMR plant investment
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail and media coverage is framing the Oak Ridge tie-up as a credibility boost for NuScale, which can help sentiment but doesn’t guarantee near-term contracts or revenue. SMR stock rises as NuScale announces partnership to explore AI-guided nuclear fuel management: Retail calls it a ‘real player’
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses revisiting NuScale’s valuation following recent headlines note sizeable downside sensitivity to execution and capital assumptions — useful context for investors but not new company-specific news. A Look At NuScale Power (SMR) Valuation After TD Cowen Downgrade And Doicesti SMR Project Delays
- Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen downgraded NuScale to a “hold,” citing heightened risk that Romania-related approvals and the company’s first commercial project could be delayed — the firm flagged a possible slip of the first SMR to 2034, which would pressure revenue timing and valuation. TD Cowen downgrades NuScale Power on Romania SMR vote risk
- Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary and a Seeking Alpha piece raise broader financing and “death spiral” risk concerns, highlighting that execution delays or missed milestones could exacerbate dilution and downward valuation pressure. These views raise near-term downside risk even as technical/market progress continues. NuScale Power: Death Spiral Risk (Rating Downgrade)
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $21.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.50 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.19.
NuScale Power Trading Up 2.3%
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,094.11. The trade was a 46.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of NuScale Power
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482,254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,515,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,747 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,310,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NuScale Power by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,277,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,788,000 after buying an additional 2,361,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsung C&T Corp increased its position in NuScale Power by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,689,000 after buying an additional 2,578,702 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.
At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.
