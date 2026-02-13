Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Integrated BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.53. Integrated BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.42.

See Also

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Peaceful Sleep and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products.

