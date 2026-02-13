Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.
Integrated BioPharma Stock Up 3.3%
Shares of Integrated BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.53. Integrated BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.42.
About Integrated BioPharma
