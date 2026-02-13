VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Short Interest Down 37.0% in January

VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 70,345 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the January 15th total of 111,577 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VanEck Real Assets ETF Trading Up 1.1%

RAAX traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 41,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,448. The company has a market cap of $387.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Real Assets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 1,129.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Real Assets ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents. RAAX was launched on Apr 9, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

