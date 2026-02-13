Jupiter Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $452.39 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. Jupiter has a market cap of $452.39 million and $47.37 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,413.37 or 0.97454122 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,863,982,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,951,327,777 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,863,982,794.009841 with 3,243,891,294.88 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.13993178 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 798 active market(s) with $35,672,556.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

