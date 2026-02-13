Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.69 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Kava has a market capitalization of $61.28 million and $4.69 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,847,302 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains.?Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.?The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

