Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Declines By 36.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 123,800 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 194,801 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,639 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,639 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 54,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,261. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 1,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.