Bitcicoin (BITCI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bitcicoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $2.90 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,413.37 or 0.97454122 BTC.
Bitcicoin Coin Profile
Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcicoin
