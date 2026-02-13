Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

CHKP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial set a $225.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.91.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $10.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,652. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.00 and a 12 month high of $234.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

