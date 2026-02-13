TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.86 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $26.34 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013236 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003408 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002992 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,083,461,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is www.terra-classic.io. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.