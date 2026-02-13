Eliza (elizawakesup) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (ELIZA)

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a market cap of $196.30 thousand and approximately $76.21 thousand worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,673.40 or 0.99077245 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Token Profile

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,928,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official website is www.elizawakesup.ai.

Buying and Selling Eliza (elizawakesup)

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,928,761.612565. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.0002145 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $225,894.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eliza (elizawakesup) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eliza (elizawakesup) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eliza (elizawakesup) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

