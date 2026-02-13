Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,274,327 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 2,271,292 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,801,356 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,801,356 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Stock Down 13.9%

Shares of GDLNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 343,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,450. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Energy Transition Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile

Energy Transition Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) is a diversified mineral exploration and development company dedicated to advancing critical raw materials that underpin the global energy transition. The company’s portfolio targets battery-grade commodities, including nickel, copper, cobalt and graphite, which are essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage and other decarbonization technologies.

Energy Transition Minerals’ core asset is the Mt Kelly nickel–copper project in Western Australia, where the company is conducting systematic drilling programs, resource definition and metallurgical studies to advance the project toward feasibility.

