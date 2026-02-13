Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 163,120 shares, an increase of 204.2% from the January 15th total of 53,626 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,974 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,974 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 847.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,167. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.6817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.9%.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.