Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Up 237.6% in January

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 456,112 shares, a growth of 237.6% from the January 15th total of 135,089 shares. Currently, 31.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,036 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,036 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 31.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fangdd Network Group Trading Up 4.8%

DUO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 22,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,232. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fangdd Network Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fangdd Network Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.53% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd (NASDAQ: DUO) operates an online real estate transaction services platform in China, connecting property developers, brokers and individual homebuyers. The company offers a suite of cloud-based software tools and marketplace solutions designed to streamline property listings, marketing campaigns and customer relationship management for real estate agencies and developers.

Through its SaaS platform, Fangdd delivers tools for multi-channel listing distribution, virtual property tours, lead generation and transaction management.

