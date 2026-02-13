HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Up 8.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $640.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. HubSpot traded as high as $253.50 and last traded at $248.1960. Approximately 738,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,748,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.95.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.70.

In other news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 487,344 shares in the company, valued at $147,850,422.72. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,604. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.3% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 284.57, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.47%.The business had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

