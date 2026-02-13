HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Up 8.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $640.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. HubSpot traded as high as $253.50 and last traded at $248.1960. Approximately 738,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,748,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.95.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS
Insider Activity
More HubSpot News
Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue; management highlighted continued customer growth and AI-driven product adoption — evidence of durable demand that supports forward revenue/margin guidance. HubSpot Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $1 billion share?repurchase program; buybacks signal confidence from management and supported an intraday/pop reaction in the market. HubSpot shares jump as Q4 earnings beat estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Company guided FY?26 to roughly $3.7B revenue with materially stronger EPS and pro?forma margin expectations; that upward guidance is a primary bullish catalyst. HubSpot targets $3.7B revenue in 2026 as AI adoption accelerates and share repurchase signals confidence
- Neutral Sentiment: Several firms lowered price targets but preserved “buy/overweight” ratings — analysts see upside longer term despite near?term multiple compression. Benzinga – analyst price target moves (summary)
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread price?target cuts (Goldman, UBS, Truist, Wells Fargo, Mizuho, Piper, Needham, BTIG, etc.) reflect lower valuation assumptions and amplify selling pressure even though ratings largely stay constructive. Benzinga – multiple target cuts
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and strong guide, HubSpot briefly sold off in extended trading and comments note a broader “software slide” / SaaS multiple re?rating that can mute upside in the near term. HubSpot shares tumble despite earnings beat and strong guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a sensitive point — the stock trades at very rich historical multiples and a wide 52?week range, so momentum and multiple compression will drive near?term price moves.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.3% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 284.57, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.44.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.47%.The business had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.
The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.