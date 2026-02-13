THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Trading Down 14.9% – Should You Sell?

Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.6320.

THK Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $623.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Thk Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK’s core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

