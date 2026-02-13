Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Trading Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.6750 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 13,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 42,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Inpex to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Analysis on IPXHY
Inpex Stock Down 7.6%
Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.
About Inpex
INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.
INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inpex
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.