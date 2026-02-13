Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Trading Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.6750 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 13,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 42,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Inpex to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Inpex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IPXHY

Inpex Stock Down 7.6%

The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

About Inpex

(Get Free Report)

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.