Short Interest in Delixy Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DLXY) Decreases By 43.9%

Delixy Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DLXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,448 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 66,783 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,091 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 66,091 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Delixy Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ DLXY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,943. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Delixy has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $7.16.
Delixy Company Profile
