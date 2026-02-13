Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.13.
Saputo Stock Performance
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Saputo had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.7735369 EPS for the current year.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight. Saputo also competes in food service (30% of revenue) and industrials (20% of revenue), which houses its ingredients business.
