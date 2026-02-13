Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Keyera from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.82.

KEY stock traded up C$0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 530,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,239. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.27. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$37.80 and a 52-week high of C$52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.2166667 EPS for the current year.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil. The firm currently has interests in about a dozen active gas plants and operates over 4,000 km of pipelines.

