Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$96.44.

TSE SLF traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,109. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$74.56 and a 52-week high of C$94.76. The company has a market cap of C$51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm. Sun Life generates about a third of its profit from asset-management operations.

