Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Fortis had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Fortis’ conference call:

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis unveiled a new CAD 28.8 billion five-year capital plan focused on transmission and distribution that management says is highly executable and is expected to drive ~7% average annual rate-base growth.

five-year capital plan focused on transmission and distribution that management says is highly executable and is expected to drive average annual rate-base growth. 2025 results showed continued momentum — adjusted EPS of CAD 3.53 (up CAD 0.25 YoY), CAD 5.6 billion of utility capital invested, ~24% one?year TSR, and a 4% dividend increase marking 52 consecutive years of dividend growth with 4%–6% annual dividend guidance through 2030.

(up CAD 0.25 YoY), CAD 5.6 billion of utility capital invested, ~24% one?year TSR, and a 4% dividend increase marking of dividend growth with 4%–6% annual dividend guidance through 2030. Management highlighted a material new growth opportunity in Arizona — a 10?year, ~300 MW energy supply agreement at full tariff with a 75% minimum billing requirement and strong credit/security provisions, with potential for another 300 MW on site and additional sites that could require CAD 1.5–2 billion of generation through 2030.

of generation through 2030. Regulatory uncertainty remains a near?term risk — ALJ recommendations in Arizona rate cases include changes to proposed formula rates, ROE and efficiency credits are contested, ACC orders are pending, and FERC developments affecting ITC incentives/ROE remain unresolved.

Liquidity and ratings are solid — ~CAD 4 billion available on credit facilities, CAD 2.7 billion of long?term debt issued in 2025, S&P affirmed an A? issuer rating with stable outlook, while Moody’s ratings were withdrawn at Fortis Inc.’s request (no change to utility standalone ratings).

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,090. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. Fortis has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $57.01.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortis

More Fortis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortis this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 157.4% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 123.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 2,119.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc is a Canadian diversified electric and gas utility holding company headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Through a portfolio of regulated utility subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates electricity and natural gas transmission, distribution and generation assets. Fortis serves customers across multiple jurisdictions in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean, focusing on the delivery of safe, reliable energy to residential, commercial and industrial users.

The company’s core activities include operation and maintenance of transmission and distribution networks, ownership of generation facilities, and investment in grid modernization and system resilience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.