Insider Buying: Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Insider Purchases 29,500 Shares of Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Jared Ryan Kelly acquired 29,500 shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$34,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$126,440. This trade represents a 37.11% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Jared Ryan Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Jared Ryan Kelly bought 5,600 shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,440.00.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.99. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$2.08.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep, as well as with Roche Holding AG.

