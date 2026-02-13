Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $50.8750, with a volume of 2236044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
