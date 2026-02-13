Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Update

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 93,761 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 240,669 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,163,694 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,163,694 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 87,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,707. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Get Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust alerts:

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust formed in 2006 to hold overriding royalty interests in a portfolio of deepwater oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The trust’s assets consist of a fixed percentage of net profits attributable to production from designated fields, enabling unitholders to participate in revenue derived from deepwater exploration and production without direct operational involvement.

The trust’s royalties are generated primarily from production in the Mars, Ursa and neighboring deepwater blocks, with sales volumes and commodity prices driving the distribution to unitholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.