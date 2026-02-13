Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.84% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.03.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of PINS stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $50,583.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 695,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,335,825.22. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,407 shares of company stock worth $855,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 505.7% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 3,839.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Pinterest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.