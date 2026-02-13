Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Saitama coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Saitama has traded flat against the US dollar. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and $10.00 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000074 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,710,298,440 coins and its circulating supply is 44,701,355,157 coins. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. The official website for Saitama is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,710,298,439.59092177 with 44,701,355,157.07475214 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00016505 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

