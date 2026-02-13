DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Benchmark

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DKNG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $44.00 price target on DraftKings in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

DKNG opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,689,391.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,005,000. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 4.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 43,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

