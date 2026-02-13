DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Benchmark

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on DKNG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $44.00 price target on DraftKings in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.
In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,689,391.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,005,000. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 4.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 43,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported 43% year?over?year revenue growth and said it posted record revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter — underlying demand remains strong. DraftKings Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth of 43%
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of about $1.99B slightly topped consensus (~$1.96B), showing continued top?line acceleration (+42.8% Y/Y). DraftKings Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: The company outlined ambitious plans to scale its prediction?markets business in 2026 — this could drive long?term growth but requires near?term investment. DraftKings Shares Lofty Prediction Markets Goals in 2026 Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre?earnings analyst pieces highlighted the stock’s stretched technicals and the potential for an earnings?driven reversal; these previews increased attention but did not change fundamentals. DraftKings Set To Report Q4 Earnings: What To Watch
- Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.36 missed consensus (Zacks/Street ~ $0.45–$0.50), despite the revenue beat — the earnings miss disappointed investors focused on near?term profitability. DraftKings (DKNG) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 revenue guidance of roughly $6.5B–$6.9B came in below the street (~$7.3B), signaling slower near?term growth than analysts expected and prompting downward revisions. DraftKings (DKNG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Negative Sentiment: Bernstein trimmed its price target (from $41 to $32) ahead of results — analysts are recalibrating models after the mixed results and conservative guidance. What is the Street Saying About DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)?
- Negative Sentiment: Technicals: analysts noted the stock was trading near multi?year lows ahead of the print, increasing downside sensitivity to any disappointment. DraftKings Stock Near 2-Year Lows Ahead of Earnings
DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.
Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.
