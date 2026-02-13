Conflux (CFX) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $268.40 million and $26.60 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,896.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $539.82 or 0.00782732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.76 or 0.00499907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00079110 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.71 or 0.00354825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012276 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,182,524,715 coins and its circulating supply is 5,182,535,885 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,182,427,052.12. The last known price of Conflux is 0.04803118 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $17,654,312.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.