LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.220-3.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities set a $57.50 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:LXP opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

