Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Buys $143,756.84 in Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 388,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,756.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,861,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,908.18. The trade was a 4.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Grigorios Siokas bought 291,262 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $119,417.42.

On Friday, January 23rd, Grigorios Siokas acquired 90,325 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,162.50.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 353,321 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $176,660.50.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Grigorios Siokas bought 493,495 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $222,072.75.

On Monday, January 12th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 113,185 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,592.50.

On Thursday, January 8th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 156,190 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $81,218.80.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 124,880 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $64,937.60.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Grigorios Siokas bought 133,953 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $72,334.62.

On Friday, December 19th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 88,314 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $43,273.86.

On Monday, December 15th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 168,472 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $70,758.24.

Cosmos Health Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ COSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 371,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,203. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.32.

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 31.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 133.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,776 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Cosmos Health worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors.

