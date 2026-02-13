Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 861,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 626,793 shares.The stock last traded at $65.0530 and had previously closed at $62.12.

The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Key Stories Impacting Atmus Filtration Technologies

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and revenue upside — Atmus reported $0.66 EPS vs. consensus $0.57 and revenue of ~$446.6M vs. ~$422.3M expected; revenue was up ~9.8% YoY, and GAAP net income and margins were healthy. Zacks: Atmus Q4 Beats

Q4 earnings beat and revenue upside — Atmus reported $0.66 EPS vs. consensus $0.57 and revenue of ~$446.6M vs. ~$422.3M expected; revenue was up ~9.8% YoY, and GAAP net income and margins were healthy. Positive Sentiment: Company press release and investor materials confirm results and provide color — full Q4 and FY?2025 results, slide deck and press release are available for deeper review. Press Release / Slide Deck

Company press release and investor materials confirm results and provide color — full Q4 and FY?2025 results, slide deck and press release are available for deeper review. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and investor sentiment — recent dividend announcement helped push ATMU to a one?year high ahead of the print, signaling shareholder-friendly policy that can support the stock. Dividend Announcement

Dividend and investor sentiment — recent dividend announcement helped push ATMU to a one?year high ahead of the print, signaling shareholder-friendly policy that can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance is mixed/inline — management gave EPS guidance of $2.75–$3.00 and revenue guidance roughly $1.9B–$2.0B, which sits close to consensus but includes a lower bound below the street; guidance reduces forecast uncertainty but leaves range risk. BusinessWire: Q4 & FY Results (guidance)

FY?2026 guidance is mixed/inline — management gave EPS guidance of $2.75–$3.00 and revenue guidance roughly $1.9B–$2.0B, which sits close to consensus but includes a lower bound below the street; guidance reduces forecast uncertainty but leaves range risk. Neutral Sentiment: Market previews and analyst discussion — several previews and snapshots ran ahead of the print (Investing, Yahoo, WTOP) that framed expectations and may have amplified intraday moves as results hit. WTOP Earnings Snapshot

Market previews and analyst discussion — several previews and snapshots ran ahead of the print (Investing, Yahoo, WTOP) that framed expectations and may have amplified intraday moves as results hit. Negative Sentiment: Analyst targets still conservative — the reported average analyst price target (~$50.50) sits well below the current trading level, implying limited analyst upside and potential downside if sentiment weakens. Analyst Price Targets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Atmus Filtration Technologies this week:

ATMU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 130,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44,208 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6,111.5% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 4.7%

The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.