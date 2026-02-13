Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Marine Harvest ASA had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.70%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion.

Marine Harvest ASA Trading Up 0.7%

Marine Harvest ASA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.96. 1,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.02. Marine Harvest ASA has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHGVY. Barclays upgraded Marine Harvest ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Marine Harvest ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Marine Harvest ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Marine Harvest ASA

Marine Harvest ASA, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol MHGVY, is a leading global seafood company headquartered in Bergen, Norway. The company specializes in the farming, processing and distribution of Atlantic salmon and other salmonid species, delivering fresh, frozen and value-added products to retail, foodservice and wholesale customers. With a focus on high-quality protein, Marine Harvest’s product portfolio includes whole and portioned fillets, smoked salmon, seafood burgers, ready-to-eat meals and other branded offerings.

Marine Harvest operates a fully integrated value chain spanning broodstock and hatchery operations, fish feed production, farming sites, processing facilities and global sales offices.

