Mondelez International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. 1,238,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,793,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

