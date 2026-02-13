BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $10.38 thousand worth of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,929.30 or 0.97047449 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s genesis date was May 29th, 2024. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official Twitter account is @billydollarcat. The official message board for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT is billiondollarcat.com. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official website is billiondollarcat.com.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Billy (Bitcoin) (BILLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Billy (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Billy (Bitcoin) is 0.00234254 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $13,769.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://billiondollarcat.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

