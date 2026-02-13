Grass Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.59 Million (GRASS)

Grass (GRASS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Grass token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grass has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grass has a total market capitalization of $94.66 million and $10.59 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,929.30 or 0.97047449 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Grass

Grass launched on October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,609,204 tokens. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io. The official website for Grass is www.getgrass.io.

Buying and Selling Grass

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 0.1933309 USD and is down -13.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $21,108,376.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grass using one of the exchanges listed above.

