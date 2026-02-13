holoride One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.28 Thousand (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $295.31 thousand and approximately $9.28 thousand worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,038.96 or 0.02956484 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000136 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0003335 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $9,461.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.