Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.700-16.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7 billion-$12.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.6 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 3.200-3.250 EPS.
Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.0%
NYSE MSI traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $457.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,208. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 116.73%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.
Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.14.
Motorola Solutions News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 results — MSI reported $4.59 EPS and $3.38B revenue, both ahead of estimates, with record margins and backlog that management says support continued momentum. Motorola Solutions Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Raised FY?2026 outlook — Management boosted FY EPS guidance to $16.70–$16.85 (vs. street ~$15.70) and raised revenue guidance to ~$12.7B, signaling confident top?line and profit leverage for the year. Motorola Solutions Posts Record Results, Raises 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: AI and backlog tailwinds — Company commentary and analyst writeups highlight accelerating demand for AI?driven video safety and recurring software/ services, expanding backlog that should support multi?year growth. MSI Q4 Deep Dive: AI-Driven Solutions and Backlog Expansion Propel Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target lift — JPMorgan raised its price target to $520 and kept an Overweight rating, giving additional support to the rally. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Detailed disclosures available — Full earnings slides and call/transcript are posted for investors to review guidance detail and segment commentary. Q4 Slide Deck / Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue guide below street — While Q1 EPS guidance (3.20–3.25) topped estimates, first?quarter revenue guidance was ~$2.7B versus consensus nearer $2.8B, which could temper near?term upside until order trends are confirmed. Motorola Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues & Margins
Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $59,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $73,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.
Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.
