Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Announces Earnings Results

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Nova had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nova updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.130-2.250 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Nova’s conference call:

Get Nova alerts:

Nova reported record 2025 results — $880.6M revenue (+31% YoY), Q4 revenue of $222.6M (above guidance), strong operating margins and >$1.6B in cash with $218M free cash flow.

revenue (+31% YoY), Q4 revenue of (above guidance), strong operating margins and >$1.6B in cash with $218M free cash flow. Product traction accelerated — a leading global logic customer selected Nova’s integrated metrology portfolio for CMP in Gate?All?Around, and Elipson/Metrion secured multiple strategic qualifications and repeat orders.

for CMP in Gate?All?Around, and Elipson/Metrion secured multiple strategic qualifications and repeat orders. Management expects continued momentum in 2026 driven by Gate?All?Around, DRAM/HBM recovery, and advanced packaging ; Q1 guidance is $222–$232M revenue and non?GAAP EPS $2.13–$2.25, and the company aims to outperform WFE.

; Q1 guidance is $222–$232M revenue and non?GAAP EPS $2.13–$2.25, and the company aims to outperform WFE. Visibility and lead?time pressure remain a risk (notably in China, which represented ~33% of 2025 sales down from 39%), even as Nova invests in additional Asia production capacity and a new ERP to mitigate constraints.

Nova Stock Down 0.5%

NVMI stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $441.25. The company had a trading volume of 54,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,897. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.84. Nova has a 52 week low of $153.99 and a 52 week high of $507.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nova from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nova

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the third quarter worth $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nova by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nova by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company’s core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.