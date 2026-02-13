KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02, Zacks reports. KBC Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion.

KBC Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $73.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KBCSY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About KBC Group

KBC Group is a Belgian bank-insurance group headquartered in Brussels that combines retail and commercial banking with life and non-life insurance, asset management, leasing and related financial services. The company operates an integrated bank-insurance model designed to serve both individual consumers and corporate clients, offering deposit accounts, lending and mortgage products, payment and treasury services, pension and protection insurance, investment solutions and wealth management.

The group’s banking activities include retail and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and specialized finance such as leasing and factoring.

See Also

