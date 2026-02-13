Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Up 21.4% – Should You Buy?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 21.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 199,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 79,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Canstar Resources Trading Up 21.4%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$15.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.70.
About Canstar Resources
Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
