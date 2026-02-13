CICC Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CICC Research from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CICC Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,281.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.88.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $14.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,052.79. 455,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,068. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,051.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $904.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 10Elms LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

