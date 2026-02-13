CICC Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CICC Research from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CICC Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,281.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.88.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 10Elms LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly agreed to acquire Orna Therapeutics for up to $2.4B — expands Lilly’s RNA platform and pipeline diversification, supporting long?term growth expectations. Eli Lilly to Acquire Orna Therapeutics
- Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 results and a bold FY2026 EPS outlook reinforce revenue momentum (GLP?1/obesity franchise) and justify premium valuation — a primary driver behind recent analyst bullishness. How to Play Eli Lilly Stock Following a Robust Q4
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and new buy ratings have followed the earnings print, which can support further upside as fund managers adjust allocations. LLY Gets New ‘Buy Rating’ After Strong Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Local governments approved large manufacturing investments (Huntsville ~$6B, Katwijk ~$3B) — expands capacity for commercial supply and insulates operations, supporting long?term revenue growth and supply chain resilience. Huntsville City Council approves Eli Lilly agreement
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filing shows Lilly built about $1.5B of pre?launch inventory for its experimental oral weight?loss pill (orforglipron) ahead of an April FDA decision — signals management expects approval but creates execution/working?capital exposure if outcomes differ. Lilly builds $1.5B stockpile ahead of FDA decision
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry partnership activity (Lilly + Innovent) and deals signal strategic expansion in China and beyond, but commercial impact will play out over multiple years. Lilly, Innovent go ‘beyond traditional licensing’
- Negative Sentiment: Broader sector themes — pricing pressure, patent cliffs and a pharma “reset” — remain headwinds that could compress future margins or slow growth if pricing/payer dynamics shift. These macro factors add risk to valuation despite strong near?term results. Prices, pipelines and patent cliffs: Inside pharma’s big reset
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
