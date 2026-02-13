PAAL AI (PAAL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15.27 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $15.27 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 998,652,829.98822837 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.01624913 USD and is down -7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,860,833.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

