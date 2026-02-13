Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.38, but opened at $39.40. Ryan Specialty shares last traded at $37.7980, with a volume of 1,521,427 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $751.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In related news, CEO Timothy William Turner sold 129,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $6,946,247.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,966.33. This represents a 91.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,640,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 631.7% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,621,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,392,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,576,000 after buying an additional 765,428 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,343,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,010,000 after buying an additional 368,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 76.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,066,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,800,000 after buying an additional 1,332,773 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

