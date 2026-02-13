Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Issues Earnings Results

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Siemens Energy had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion.

Siemens Energy Trading Up 2.5%

OTCMKTS:SMNEY opened at $175.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 1.97. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $176.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMNEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Siemens Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG is a global energy technology company headquartered in Germany that provides equipment, systems and services across the power generation and transmission value chains. Established as an independent public company through a spin-off of Siemens AG’s energy businesses in 2020, Siemens Energy draws on a long industrial heritage to design, manufacture and service technologies used by utilities, industrial customers and the oil and gas sector.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes gas and steam turbines, generators, transformers and high-voltage transmission equipment as well as grid connection and power-conversion systems.

