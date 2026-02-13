Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 46.82% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Ceconomy Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG is a Germany?based consumer electronics retailer that operates under the MediaMarkt and Saturn banners. The company offers a broad range of products including computers, smartphones, home appliances, televisions, audio equipment and gaming consoles. In addition to in?store retail, it provides e?commerce solutions and related services such as installation, repair and customer support to meet evolving consumer preferences for omnichannel shopping. Ceconomy also engages in the sale of digital products and solutions, including software subscriptions, streaming services and connected home devices.

Formed in 2017 through a spin-off from the German wholesale and retail group METRO AG, Ceconomy inherited one of Europe’s largest consumer electronics footprints.

