Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BILS stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.33. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3016 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.